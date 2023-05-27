Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELBA — A man charged with first-degree sodomy remains in Coffee County Jail after Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson's ruling late Friday that the request of Christopher Michael Nelson, 46, for bond is denied.

Nelson was arrested after a report to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department of allegations of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old victim while the victim and Nelson were doing manual labor on a farm located off of Coffee County Road 348 between March 15 and April 1 of this year.

CCSO Investigator Robert Seagle told the court at a hearing before Wilson Thursday that witnesses have told law officers that Nelson has been “stalking” the victim and threatening him with harm if he tells anyone about what occurred in the farm field. Seagle also said that the 16-year-old suffers from a developmental disorder that impacts his communication skills.

No bond for Nelson is exactly what needed to happen is what Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told the judge at a court hearing before Wilson in Elba Thursday, citing Nelson’s two prior felony sex-related convictions. Nelson was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in October 1996 and was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being convicted of first- degree sodomy in November 1999 in a case involving a victim less than 12 years old.

“Nelson does have an alarming criminal history and has been convicted of multiple sex offenses in the past,” Wilson wrote in his ruling. “Probable cause exists to believe that the allegations of the complaint are true and that the act of sodomy involved forceable compulsion, and the victim was a minor aged sixteen years of age. Evidence also satisfied the Court that the victim suffers from a communicative/social disorder, and the ages of the defendant and victim are also troubling to the Court as it would appear from the evidence presented that the defendant has attempted to ‘groom’ the victim and furthermore intimidate the victim as it relates to the crime occurred.”

During Thursday’s hearing before Wilson, Tarbox played an audio recording of a phone call made from Coffee County Jail between Nelson and his former employer asking the employer to tell the court that the victim and Nelson had never been alone. During the phone conversation Nelson also made comments about what he would do to the teen if “he got his hands on him.”

“The defendant has made overt threats to the health and well-being of the victim as evidenced by a recorded phone conversation from the Coffee County Jail between the defendant and his employer,” Wilson said in his ruling. "Comments have also been made by the defendant directed towards the victim and in the presence of the victim’s acquaintances that the defendant intended to do further harm to the victim.”

At Thursday’s court hearing, four neighbors and friends of Nelson told the judge that Nelson would not be a flight risk if he was allowed bond because his mother is currently hospitalized and Nelson is needed to be her caretaker when she is allowed to remain home.

The judge disagreed. “Despite the fact that the defendant is a long-time resident of Coffee County and has significant ties to the local community and family in the area, the Court is of the opinion due to the nature of the offense charged and the probability of conviction, and the likely sentence, insofar as these factors are relevant to the risk of nonappearance, the Court finds that the defendant would present a flight risk,” Wilson wrote. “If convicted of this offense as a habitual felony offender, the defendant would be facing a term of imprisonment for life or any term of years not less than 99 years.”