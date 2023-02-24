ENTERPRISE — Bond has been denied for an Enterprise man who was already out on bond on a capital murder charge when he was re-arrested on separate charges.

Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson denied bond for Deandre Marquise Flowers, 29, after a court hearing in Enterprise Wednesday.

Flowers, charged with murder in the November 2021 shooting death of an Enterprise 15-year-old, was released from Coffee County Jail Feb. 11, 2022 on $250,000 set by Wilson. Along with the bond amount set, Wilson advised Flowers of mandatory conditions of his release, including not being charged with a crime, not being in possession of a weapon and not driving without a license.

On Feb. 25, 2022, Flowers was re-arrested and charged by the Enterprise Police with the offense of carrying a pistol without a permit, tampering with physical evidence, an open container violation and driving with a revoked license.

Flowers’ $250,000 bond was revoked, and he has remained in Coffee County Jail since his arrest on the new charges. Represented by court appointed attorneys Manish Patel and Christopher Sledge, Flowers asked that his bond be reset. That request was denied by Wilson Wednesday, citing the fact that Flowers had violated conditions of his initial release.

In November 2021, the 15-year-old was shot while a passenger in a car near downtown Enterprise. The ninth grader was killed during what witnesses told police at the time was a “running gun battle” between two vehicles that started around the Boll Weevil Monument on Main Street.

When Enterprise police officers arrived at the location of the shooting, in the 100 block of Thompson Street, they discovered the juvenile shot in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital but died a short time later, according to police reports at that time.

Flowers was initially the only person charged with the murder, but on Jan. 26, 22 Fredrick Wilder Jr., of Enterprise, was also charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death. Wilder has remained in Coffee County Jail on no bond since his arrest.

Wilder and Flowers are both currently in the Coffee County Jail with no bond set.