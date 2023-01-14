Bond set for Ariton woman charged with aggravated child abuse

ENTERPRISE — Bond has been set at $180,000 for an Ariton woman charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2022 Coffee County DHR report alleging “serious physical injury” to a four-month-old child that resulted in respiratory arrest.

Brittany Faye Dakota Taylor, 19, and Nate Warren Smith, 20, have been in Coffee County Jail since their Jan. 9 arrest in connection with the incidents alleged to have occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29, 2022 during which the child ended up with broken ribs, a compression fracture in vertebrae, and a leaking lymphatic duct in the child’s chest resulting in respiratory arrest.

Following their arrests, Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson held separate online hearings for the couple and explained to both that they would be held without bond, pending the results of their “Aniah’s Law” hearings set for last Wednesday.

Aniah’s Law” is named after a 19-year-old college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was killed by a man free on $280,000 bond on 2019 kidnapping, robbery, and attempted murder charges. The new law makes it harder for people charged with violent crimes to be eligible for bond and its parameters include the charge of aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6.

“While the allegations of the crime are extremely egregious and the injuries to the victim appalling, the court is nevertheless of the opinion that bail in this case is due to be set and that there are conditions of release that the court is satisfied will reasonable ensure the defendant’s appearance in court and protect the safety of the community or any person,” Wilson wrote in his decision filed one day after Taylor's court hearing before him in Enterprise.

Taylor has “no criminal history and has no history of failing to appear before the court,” Wilson wrote, noting that Taylor is a “graduate of New Brockton High School and is a lifelong resident of Coffee County.”

As a condition of setting bond, Wilson ruled that Taylor may not have any contact directly or indirectly with the child or the caregivers of the child, may not leave the state and must inform the court of any change of address from her County Road 127 address in Ariton.

Wilson postponed Smith’s hearing because Smith had initially told the judge that he would retain an attorney but Wednesday told the court that he would need a court appointed attorney. Wilson appointed Elba attorney Alyse Fowler to represent Smith. Smith’s court hearing before Wilson is set for Friday in Enterprise.