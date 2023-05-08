NEW BROCKTON — A Boston, Mass., man is in Coffee County Jail following his arrest Sunday on multiple charges of possession of hallucinatory drugs at an event billed as Sol Fest Music and Arts Festival at Bama Slam in New Brockton.

Brent Harrilson, 31, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Coffee County Sheriff Scott Byrd said Monday morning.

Byrd said that his deputies on routine patrol of the 1,600-acre venue located on County Road 156 in New Brockton at the request of the owner when they apprehended Harrilson with a quantity of hallucinatory drugs to include LSD, mushrooms and cocaine.

”This guy had a lot of drugs and he had them all broken out to sell, so my guys put him in the county jail where he deserved to go,” Byrd said. “There were not many locals in attendance; it was mostly folks from out of town.

“It was a busy weekend, but my guys did a great job,” Byrd said.

“Step into an illuminating world with premier production. Uplift your spirit with morning healing workshops like yoga, ecstatic dance, and meditation,” reads the Sol Fest Music and Arts Festival description on the Bama Slam website. “Witness art come to life in a mind-altering wonderland with flow performers, atmospheric lighting, immersive live and digital art, and interactive installations.”