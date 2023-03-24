The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will soon re-open its “Wings of Wonder” seasonal butterfly house at the 47-acre garden. Beginning April 1, visitors can visit the 1800-square-foot screened structure to see and learn about native butterflies and their life cycle.

“To our knowledge, there are only two other large seasonal Butterfly Houses in Alabama, in Huntsville and Birmingham, so this is a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to the Wiregrass Region,” said William Holman, Gardens Director. “When you enter, you will be surrounded by approximately 500 native butterflies. Visitors with a sharp eye will be able to observe adult butterflies emerge from their chrysalis, lay eggs, or watch young caterpillars feed on their host plants,” he added.

The unique structure will be open “seasonally” from April 1 until Oct. 31 and will follow the season and natural life cycle when butterflies are most active in the Wiregrass Region.

Butterflies play an important role in pollination and scientist have determined that one out of every three bites of food is made possible thanks to the wind, water, and other pollinators like bees, bats, birds, beetles, and other small critters. They also help sustain our ecosystem and produce our natural resources by helping plants reproduce.

“Wings of Wonder” will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday and from 1 until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Admission is timed, with hourly tickets available at the garden entrance. “We are trying to reserve a few mornings a week for groups and area schools,” Holman said. “Groups and schools can submit a Field Trip Request Form to reserve a time and date on those mornings,” he added.

Admission to “Wings of Wonder” is $3 per person, in addition to the regular entrance fee to the garden which is $5 for adults and free to ages 15 and younger. Admission to the gardens and “Wings of Wonder” is free to Garden Members.