Plant Something Alabama is hosting a Garden Seminar at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m. The seminar will cover a variety of topics relative to home landscapes as gardeners prepare for the fall planting season.

Attendees will learn about new woody shrub varieties unveiled by several top brands last month, underrated plant they should consider for the landscape, how to incorporate seasonal color in the landscape, what you need to know about cold hardy palms, and which perennials are best suited for those niche areas of your garden.

Speakers from across the state will present information useful for beginners to asters and there will be plenty of door prizes and plant giveaways at the conclusion of the event. Registration is $40 and includes lunch for those who pre-register. To pre-register online go to https://tinyurl.com/mr3ywb85.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, camellia garden, herb garden and more. Other features of the 47-acre garden include “Wings of Wonder”, a butterfly house containing 500 native butterflies, a wedding garden, gazebo, and picnic pavilion. Admission to the butterfly house requires a timed ticket ($3) available at the admission desk.

The Dothan Area Botanical Garden is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. To learn more about DABG, please contact the Garden office 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.