In celebration of Mother's Day Sunday mothers will receive free admission to the Dothan Area Botanical Garden grounds on Mother’s Day.

All other visitors age 16 or older will pay the normal admission of $5 each. Visitors age 15 or younger and garden members receive free admission. A ticket to the "Wings of Wonder" Butterfly House, with approximately 500 native butterflies, is only $3 each, with timed tickets available at the admission desk in the Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a daylily garden, hydrangea garden, Asian garden, herb garden, demonstration garden and more. Other features of the 46-acre garden include a wedding garden, gazebo, picnic pavilion, children’s playground and the 8,000-square-foot Ralph and Carolyn Smith Botanical Center.

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on a leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Butterfly House hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, contact the garden office at (334) 793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.