A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Brantley woman, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Lakenya B. Anderson, 40, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving collided head-on with the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lucas M. Johnson, 20, also of Brantley. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old juvenile, who was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue, was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.