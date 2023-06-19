A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 8:05 a.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Brantley woman, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.
Lakenya B. Anderson, 40, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Rogue she was driving collided head-on with the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lucas M. Johnson, 20, also of Brantley. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene. A 12-year-old juvenile, who was a passenger in the Nissan Rogue, was also injured and transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment.
The crash occurred on Crenshaw County 57, approximately seven miles north of Brantley, in Crenshaw County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.