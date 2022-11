Dothan police responded at 11:16 a.m. Saturday to a reported firearm assault with critical injuries at West Main and Montana streets.

Two people were reported to have been shot just after the National Peanut Festival parade. Investigators were at the scene working to gather more details.

The parade began at 9:30 a.m. near the Dothan Civic Center and traveled westbound on Main Street toward Park Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.