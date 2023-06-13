U.S. Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama was honored for her steadfast commitment to place term limits on Congress. U.S. Term Limits (USTL), the nation’s largest pro-term limits group, honored Britt for taking a strong stand on this important election reform.

Les and Shanna Chamblee presented Britt with a glass plaque inscribed with her signed term limits pledge. Britt vowed that she would cosponsor and vote for the U.S. Term Limits Amendment of three house terms and senate terms and no longer limit.

True to her word, Britt cosponsored House Joint Resolution 11 (HJR11) in the 118th Congress that began this January. More than 100 members of Congress have cosponsored the joint bills in both chambers. HJR 11 is sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Senate Joint Resolution 2 (SJR2) is sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

"U.S. Term Limits is proud to acknowledge Sen. Britt as a champion of term limits," said Shanna Chamblee. "It is a recognition that the seniority system just isn't working and Congress as an institution needs to be reformed."

According to the latest nationwide poll on term limits conducted by McLaughlin and Associates, term limits enjoy wide bipartisan support. McLaughlin's analysis states, “Support for term limits is broad and strong across all political, geographic and demographic groups. An overwhelming 82% of voters approve of a constitutional amendment that will place term limits on members of Congress.”

Once the amendment is proposed by Congress, it must be ratified by 38 states in order to become an amendment to the U.S. Constitution.