TROY-A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of a Brundidge man, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Officer Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Charles Ralph Spears III, 41, was fatally injured when the 1986 Honda CMX 450 motorcycle he was operating collided head-on with the 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandy Lynne Quattlebaum, 30, of Troy.

Spears was pronounced dead at the scene, McKinney said. The crash occurred on Pike County 2290, approximately 10 miles south of Troy, in Pike County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.