Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club donates bikes to OPD Chief

OZARK-Joseph Womack and James L. Thomas came to the Ozark City Council meeting Tuesday with six new children’s bicycles that they left with Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward to be distributed to children in need.

Both men are members of and officers in the Eufaula Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

Womack, who Thomas called his “eyes and ears in Ozark” co-owns two child care centers in Ozark with his wife, Annie. He said that when the club was donating the bicycles, he knew that Ward would distribute them to those who would appreciate them the most.

Womack, also known as “Two Tall” is the treasurer of the Eufaula Chapter. A retired Chief Warrant Officer, Thomas, also known as “Big Dog,” is the president.

“Every Christmas we find a way to help some needy child in the community,” Thomas said. “It is an act of kindness and acts of kindness are what we, as a club, do.”