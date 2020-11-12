A sign of the holidays: Red kettles will appear outside Dothan stores next week

Are you ready to hear the kettle bells ringing? – starting Monday, you will.
The Salvation Army of Dothan’s newest leaders, Capts. Deanna and Nathan Jones, celebrated the red kettle kickoff with city and business leaders and community members on Thursday.
The theme this year is “Rescue Christmas” due to the financial instability the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for so many families.
“Our mission is to rescue Christmas and make sure kids have toys under their tree and that we can still keep helping people in this wonderful community,” Deanna Jones said.
The goal this year is to raise $105,000, which will help support many of the Salvation Army’s programs, including its food pantry and Angel Tree program.
“This is very important,” Nathan Jones said. “This is the biggest fundraiser of the year.”
About 350 children under the age of 12 are signed up for the Angel Tree program in which people in the community can “adopt” a registered child – an angel – and buy them presents form their Christmas wish list. The gifts are distributed to the angel’s family unwrapped to be placed under their family tree. The Angel Tree was placed at Wiregrass Commons Mall for people to sign-up to adopt angels.
“If those kids do not have toys under their tree, are they going to say, ‘Have we not been good enough?’” Deanna Jones said. “So this is the mission to rescue Christmas, to make sure that there is at least one or two toys under the tree so that those kids can say, ‘Yeah, I’ve been good enough. I’m worthy of receiving a gift for Christmas.’”
Financial contributions also go towards the organization’s at-risk youth program, emergency assistance, and homeless prevention programs.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba read a proclamation to commemorate the start of this year’s “Rescue Christmas” fundraiser and Angel Tree program.
“I want to say how much I appreciate all of our entities that give back and serve,” Saliba said. “We are blessed, we are a blessed people that have a lot of those that are out there that help our people in our city a lot.”
