AAA Cooper Transportation recognized as a Forbes 2021 Best Midsize Employer

For five consecutive years, AAA Cooper Transportation has been on Forbes Best Midsize Employers’ list.

Forbes partnered with Statista to compile this list of America’s Best Midsize Employers. Statista anonymously surveyed over 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000.

Many industries surveyed compile the list of companies working hard to attract and retain top talent.

Scott Bowers, AAA Cooper Transportation’s Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management, stated, “AAA Cooper Transportation is thrilled to be on the 2021 Forbes Best Midsize Employers list. Being recognized for a 5th consecutive year reflects a commitment to creating strong relationships based on respect, trust, and decency. I am grateful to all of our team members that exhibit these values making this recognition possible.”

AAA Cooper Transportation is one of the top 50 largest ground transportation companies in the United States, with 5,000 employees bringing their innovative transportation solutions to customers in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest regions.