Abbeville's Great Southern acquires Escue Wood Preserving

ABBEVILLE – Great Southern Wood Preserving Incorporated, a leading producer of pressure treated wood for residential, farm, commercial and industrial uses, announced Friday that a subsidiary has acquired the assets of Escue Wood Preserving Inc of Millwood, Ky.

The acquisition price was undisclosed.

With the asset acquisition of Escue Wood Preserving, Great Southern Wood further strengthens the distribution coverage area for its YellaWood brand pressure treated pine as well as other products into markets that stretch from the Florida Keys to Texas to Canada including all or parts of 28 states and the District of Columbia.

“This represents the combination of two leaders in the building products industry,” said Jimmy Rane, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Great Southern Wood. “There are many similarities between our two companies. Our organizations have a combined 90+ years in the industry. We share the same values, work ethic, focus on product quality and a genuine passion for customer service. Plus, the addition of such a strong, experienced and dedicated team from Escue Wood Preserving to our organization bodes well for the future. Bottom line, this is a good fit for both organizations and the customers we serve.”