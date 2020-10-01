Alabama Power customers get $25 credit in October

Alabama Power customers will receive a $25 credit on their October bills.

The credit is due to lower fuel expenses this year for generating electricity for Alabama Power customers and was approved by the Alabama Public Service Commission (PSC) in August. The credit is in addition to a 3% rate reduction customers received this year, according to Alabama Power.

Cumulatively, customers will receive benefits totaling approximately $100 million from the fuel-related credit and about $300 million in total benefits through 2020.

For a typical residential customer, the credit amounts to about $25 on this month’s bill. Customers who use more energy will receive larger credits.

The company has seen lower fuel prices during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Alabama Power. Fuel adjustments are typically calculated at the end of the year. Because of the pandemic’s impact on many Alabamians and Alabama businesses, Alabama Power proposed to the PSC that an adjustment be made earlier than normal.

“We know some customers are having a tough time. We hope this helps,” said Richard Hutto, Alabama Power vice president for Regulatory Affairs.

Alabama Power recently reopened its local business offices to serve customers, with additional safety measures because of the ongoing pandemic. Customers can continue to do business online through www.alabamapower.com, by phone or through the company’s mobile app.