All In Credit Union announces Peeples as Senior Vice President of Sales and Lending

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union is pleased to announce Todd Peeples as Senior Vice President of Sales and Lending.
The Florida State graduate joined All In Credit Union in 2016 as the Vice President of Information Technology before transitioning to the Vice President of Lending in 2018.
Peeples began his career working for AmSouth Bank as a Financial Services Specialist in 2003 and transitioned to Tyndall Federal Credit Union as Information Technology Project Manager from 2005 to 2011. There, he honed his skills by working and presenting information to senior management and planning, organizing and leading projects from initiation to completion.
In 2011, Peeples became the Vice President of Information Technology at Tyndall Federal Credit Union and was responsible for various aspects of the Information Technology department and developing short-term and long-term strategic plans. His experience at Tyndall prepared him to become Vice President of Information Technology at All In. He expanded on the role he had with his position at Tyndall while now leading the entire Information Technology department. Later, Peeples returned to Tyndall to become Senior Vice President Information Technology, before again joining All In as Vice President of Lending in 2018.
Peeples served as Vice President of Lending for the past two years, where his duties included developing, implementing, and administering all aspects of the Credit Union’s lending programs including products and programs, loan growth, strategic planning, and staff development. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Sales & Lending, Peeples’ role will also include the supervision of the commercial and business services functions while further looking for ways to grow the Credit Union’s loan portfolio and serve its members.
Bobby Michael, President/CEO of All In Credit Union, said, “As VP of Lending, Todd has been instrumental to the Credit Union’s successful loan growth. His commitment to expanding and growing our loan department has led to him receiving this promotion and new position.”
Peeples is looking forward to building upon the success and foundation he established in his previous position. “I am honored to work with All In and to continue leading the lending department in an increased role,” he said. “I look forward to driving innovation and initiatives that will help guide the Credit Union to new heights.”