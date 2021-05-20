All In Credit Union announces Peeples as Senior Vice President of Sales and Lending

DALEVILLE – All In Credit Union is pleased to announce Todd Peeples as Senior Vice President of Sales and Lending.

The Florida State graduate joined All In Credit Union in 2016 as the Vice President of Information Technology before transitioning to the Vice President of Lending in 2018.

Peeples began his career working for AmSouth Bank as a Financial Services Specialist in 2003 and transitioned to Tyndall Federal Credit Union as Information Technology Project Manager from 2005 to 2011. There, he honed his skills by working and presenting information to senior management and planning, organizing and leading projects from initiation to completion.

In 2011, Peeples became the Vice President of Information Technology at Tyndall Federal Credit Union and was responsible for various aspects of the Information Technology department and developing short-term and long-term strategic plans. His experience at Tyndall prepared him to become Vice President of Information Technology at All In. He expanded on the role he had with his position at Tyndall while now leading the entire Information Technology department. Later, Peeples returned to Tyndall to become Senior Vice President Information Technology, before again joining All In as Vice President of Lending in 2018.