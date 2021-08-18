All In Credit Union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship. The scholarship winners are representatives of All In Credit Union’s service areas and scored as the top 25 candidates. Applicants were judged on academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and essay responses.

“We were extremely impressed with the high caliber of students that applied,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing. “As an organization that desires to give back to our communities, we are pleased to help these students further their education.”

All In Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to 25 high school seniors each spring. A student must be a member of All In Credit Union to be eligible to apply. Information for the 2022 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship is available at www.allincu.com.

Scholarship winners are as follows:

Julia Adams, Ozark: Graduate of Carroll High School attending The University of Alabama

Gillian Bailey, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University

Bethany Bradshaw, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending Mississippi College