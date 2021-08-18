All In Credit Union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship. The scholarship winners are representatives of All In Credit Union’s service areas and scored as the top 25 candidates. Applicants were judged on academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and essay responses.
“We were extremely impressed with the high caliber of students that applied,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing. “As an organization that desires to give back to our communities, we are pleased to help these students further their education.”
All In Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to 25 high school seniors each spring. A student must be a member of All In Credit Union to be eligible to apply. Information for the 2022 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship is available at www.allincu.com.
Scholarship winners are as follows:
Julia Adams, Ozark: Graduate of Carroll High School attending The University of Alabama
Gillian Bailey, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University
Bethany Bradshaw, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending Mississippi College
Brianna Davis, Elba: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University
Halee Deal, Jack: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University
Collin Doherty, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending Samford University
Gracie Farmer, Colorado Springs, Colo.: Graduate of Pinecreek High School attending Auburn University
Anna Fischer, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending Auburn University
Treasure Franklin, Enterprise: Graduate of Enterprise High School attending University of North Alabama
Caraline Gandy, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending The University of Alabama
Lauren Griffin, Enterprise: Graduate of New Brockton High School attending Troy University
Benjamin Hancock, Abbeville: Graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy attending Auburn University
Angelique Hays, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending The University of Alabama
Kate Hudson, Elba: Graduate of Elba High School attending Troy University
Caidlea Inman, Mobile: Graduate of W.P. Davidson High School attending Troy University
Katelyn Jennings, Mobile: Graduate of Baker High School attending The University of Alabama
James Jeter, Red Level: Graduate of Red Level High School attending Huntingdon College
Elleigh Layton, Brantley: Graduate of Brantley High School attending University of South Alabama
Nolan Perry, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending The University of Alabama
Jailah Pickens, Mobile: Graduate of W.P. Davidson High School attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Laura Tharp, Mobile: Graduate of Cottage Hill Christian Academy attending Auburn University
Darriana Thompson, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending The University of Alabama
Hailey White, Andalusia: Graduate of Straughn High School attending Auburn University
Whit Woods, Dothan: Graduate of Rehobeth High School attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Victoria Zlotea, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University