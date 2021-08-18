 Skip to main content
All In Credit Union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students
0 Comments

All In Credit Union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students

All In Credit Union awards $25,000 in scholarships to high school students
ALL IN CREDIT UNION

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship. The scholarship winners are representatives of All In Credit Union’s service areas and scored as the top 25 candidates. Applicants were judged on academic achievement, extra-curricular activities and essay responses.

“We were extremely impressed with the high caliber of students that applied,” said Kathy Scarbrough, All In Credit Union Vice President of Marketing. “As an organization that desires to give back to our communities, we are pleased to help these students further their education.”

All In Credit Union offers $1,000 scholarships to 25 high school seniors each spring. A student must be a member of All In Credit Union to be eligible to apply. Information for the 2022 Jim H. Mitchell Scholarship is available at www.allincu.com.

Scholarship winners are as follows:

Julia Adams, Ozark: Graduate of Carroll High School attending The University of Alabama

Gillian Bailey, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University

Bethany Bradshaw, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending Mississippi College

Brianna Davis, Elba: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University

Halee Deal, Jack: Graduate of Zion Chapel High School attending Faulkner University

Collin Doherty, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending Samford University

Gracie Farmer, Colorado Springs, Colo.: Graduate of Pinecreek High School attending Auburn University

Anna Fischer, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending Auburn University

Treasure Franklin, Enterprise: Graduate of Enterprise High School attending University of North Alabama

Caraline Gandy, Dothan: Graduate of Providence Christian School attending The University of Alabama

Lauren Griffin, Enterprise: Graduate of New Brockton High School attending Troy University

Benjamin Hancock, Abbeville: Graduate of Abbeville Christian Academy attending Auburn University

Angelique Hays, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending The University of Alabama

Kate Hudson, Elba: Graduate of Elba High School attending Troy University

Caidlea Inman, Mobile: Graduate of W.P. Davidson High School attending Troy University

Katelyn Jennings, Mobile: Graduate of Baker High School attending The University of Alabama

James Jeter, Red Level: Graduate of Red Level High School attending Huntingdon College

Elleigh Layton, Brantley: Graduate of Brantley High School attending University of South Alabama

Nolan Perry, Dothan: Graduate of Ridgecrest Christian School attending The University of Alabama

Jailah Pickens, Mobile: Graduate of W.P. Davidson High School attending Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

Laura Tharp, Mobile: Graduate of Cottage Hill Christian Academy attending Auburn University

Darriana Thompson, Headland: Graduate of Headland High School attending The University of Alabama

Hailey White, Andalusia: Graduate of Straughn High School attending Auburn University

Whit Woods, Dothan: Graduate of Rehobeth High School attending Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Victoria Zlotea, Dothan: Graduate of Dothan High School attending Troy University

