All In Credit Union celebrates $2-billion milestone

DALEVILLE — All In Credit Union has attained $2 billion in assets, a significant milestone in the credit union's history.

“To put things into perspective, it took the Credit Union 45 years to reach $1 billion in assets," Charlie Mingus, Chairman of the Board for All In Credit Union said in a July 7 news release. "In only 10 years, the Credit Union has doubled in size and added another $1 billion to its assets. That growth is a direct result of Credit Union leadership and the quality employees who give their all to advancing Credit Union goals.”

The financial institution celebrated the achievement with employees and members on June 23.

“At All In we truly do have the best employees," said Bobby Michael, All In Credit Union President/CEO. "Their exemplary work ethic and commitment to the organization is extraordinary. During the last several years, they have pushed through projects to improve our product offerings while delivering superior service to our members. Above all, we have achieved significant growth while maintaining a strong financial performance.”

All In has been ranked in the top 2% of the nation’s credit unions for safety and soundness based on Weiss Ratings of Jupiter, Florida. It also has the distinction of a five-star rating from Bauer Financial of Coral Gables, Florida.