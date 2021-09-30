 Skip to main content
All In Credit Union donates school supply funds to Dothan Education Foundation
Pictured, from left: Sarah Herrell, All In Credit Union – Dothan Montgomery Highway Branch Manager, Joseph Brackins, All In Credit Union – Business Development Officer and Joy Kelley, All In Credit Union – Dothan South Park Avenue Branch Manager.

 ALL IN CREDIT UNION

All In Credit Union recently donated funds to Dothan Education Foundation and 11 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2021-22 school year.

Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the community. This year marks the tenth year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 26 branches. The funds donated stay in each branch’s local service area.

Donations were also given to the following organizations:

• Andalusia Elementary School, Andalusia

• Ark of Safety, Mobile

• Coffee County Family Service Center, Enterprise

• Jackson County Early Childhood Program, Marianna

• Midland City Elementary School, Midland City

• Mulkey Elementary School, Geneva

• Opp Elementary School, Opp

• Riverside Elementary School, Crestview

• Troy Elementary School, Troy

• Volunteers of America, Mobile

• West DeFuniak Elementary School, DeFuniak Springs

