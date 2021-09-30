All In Credit Union donates school supply funds to Dothan Education Foundation

All In Credit Union recently donated funds to Dothan Education Foundation and 11 other local organizations throughout its service areas to assist students and teachers during the 2021-22 school year.
Donations were made by All In Credit Union members and employees in an effort to give back to the community. This year marks the tenth year All In has held a school supply donation drive at each of its 26 branches. The funds donated stay in each branch’s local service area.
Donations were also given to the following organizations:
• Andalusia Elementary School, Andalusia
• Ark of Safety, Mobile
• Coffee County Family Service Center, Enterprise
• Jackson County Early Childhood Program, Marianna
• Midland City Elementary School, Midland City
• Mulkey Elementary School, Geneva
• Opp Elementary School, Opp
• Riverside Elementary School, Crestview
• Troy Elementary School, Troy
• Volunteers of America, Mobile
• West DeFuniak Elementary School, DeFuniak Springs
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.