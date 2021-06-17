All In Credit Union earns BankSafe Seal

Statistics reveal that nearly 1 in 10 elderly Americans have been a victim of elder financial abuse with an average cost of $45,000 or more. Such losses are often more when the victim knows the suspect personally. In order to help seniors minimize the risk of becoming a statistic, All In has developed a meaningful solution by allowing elderly members to share the names of trusted individuals who can be alerted any time financial exploitation is suspected.

“Elder Financial Abuse is one of the leading crimes of our time,” commented Tangee Souders, All In Credit Union Vice President of Compliance/Risk Management. “That is why we have dedicated resources to making sure that we are providing every means necessary to help senior adults protect their assets.”

Souders went on to say, “Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for third parties to take advantage of the trust and good will of seniors. In addition, it is more common for those who are elderly to become disabled, impaired and vulnerable to mistreatment by others. For these reasons, we are encouraging members in this situation to take advantage of the extra level of security we provide.”