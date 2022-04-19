As planting is ongoing, Wiregrass peanut farmers looking for strong 2022 crop

As Wiregrass area peanut farmers plow and plant fields this spring, this year’s harvest is projected to produce about 180,000 acres of peanuts for the third year in a row.

“Alabama farmers ranked second in the United States for the total peanuts produced in 2021,” said Abby Himburg of the Alabama Peanut Producers Association (APPA). “Alabama has ranked either second or third in the last several years prior to this past year, with our farmers producing a total of 622 million pounds.”

Peanut production contributes $211.4 million to Alabama’s economy. According to the APPA, Alabama peanut farmers harvested more than 183,000 acres of peanuts in 2021, producing an average of more than 3,000 pounds per acre.

“Over the last five years, peanut production has been on an upward trend, as well as the yields per acre being on the rise,” Himburg said. “This is attributed to research, variety selections and favorable weather that all makes this possible.”

At the beginning of that period, Hurricane Michael wreaked havoc for some farmers as the Category 5 storm made its way through the Wiregrass area in October 2018.

For farmers like Headland third-generation farmer Jonathan Sanders, farming is a way of life.

“Farming isn’t just a business for me; it’s a family farm which was passed down to me from my father,” Sanders said. “May is the biggest planting month for our area so right now we are just getting our fields prepped and ready for the season to start again.”

U.S. peanuts are sold to buyers across the world with Mexico, China, and Canada among the largest importers of American peanuts, according to the American Peanut Council.

For more than 75 years, Dothan and the Wiregrass area have paid tribute to the area’s largest agribusiness with the annual National Peanut Festival. The history behind Dothan being known as the “peanut capital” came from the 1900s when boll weevils destroyed Wiregrass cotton crops, leading farmers to turn to other crops, including peanuts.

This year’s crop will be harvested around October.

Kris Balkcom, a peanut agronomist for more than 20 years, said peanuts are important and an indeterminate crop, which means they can fruit when conditions are favorable. Balkcom said the Wiregrass area has a lot of sandy topsoil, which provides good conditions for peanut growth.

“I think for this year’s crop we are again going to have another year of around 180,000 acres which would only be the third time we have been able to do that, meaning as a third year in a row,” Balkcom said. “It started in 2020 and moved to 2021, and I believe we are going to see that amount again after harvest time in 2022.”