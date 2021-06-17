At long last, Hangar 38 sets grand opening date for June 26

From Sunday through Thursday, Hangar 38 will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Goolesby said there are no time cut-offs for minors and is working on promotional events and opportunities for guests.

The arcade has hired more than 80 staff members so far that are getting ready to serve guests, but has around 20 more open positions.

Goolesby said he trained at the other Hangar 38 location in Tallahassee and is ready to oversee the Dothan location.

“We're super excited, glad to be able to bring something like this to Dothan,” he said.

Hangar 38 owners chose Dothan out of multiple cities across the region to expand its enterprise. City commissioners agreed to give Hangar 38's developer up to $750,000 in exchange for putting the long-vacant building back into productive use.

The venue was originally intended to open in October, but the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and government mandates.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

