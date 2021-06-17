At long last, Hangar 38 sets grand opening date for June 26

A highly anticipated arcade and grill venue occupying the former Circle West Cinemas building is coming to life on the west side of Ross Clark Circle.
Finally, a venue parents and their children can get excited about – Hangar 38 is a family friendly arcade and full-service restaurant and bar preparing for its grand opening on Saturday, June 26.
The inside is nearly ready for a full house with only a few arcade games left to be installed, Andy Goolesby, general manager, said during a media sneak peek on Thursday.
An eight-lane bowling, around 80 arcade games, a 200-seat restaurant, large bar, outside beer garden, and TVs for sports games make for a comprehensive entertainment center that’s never been seen in Dothan before.
Its menu is vast, and includes popular sports bar favorites like burgers, pizzas, and wings, but also charcuterie boards, sushi, fried ribs, and rice bowls for a more high-brow dining experience.
In addition to filling a family entertainment need for the Circle City, owners have said they want to be local-friendly as well by populating their beer selection with products from nearby breweries as well as other popular preferences.
Goolesby also said he’s looking to local entertainers for live performances, but has secured an out-of-area band called Tobacco Row for the grand opening.
From Sunday through Thursday, Hangar 38 will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Goolesby said there are no time cut-offs for minors and is working on promotional events and opportunities for guests.
The arcade has hired more than 80 staff members so far that are getting ready to serve guests, but has around 20 more open positions.
Goolesby said he trained at the other Hangar 38 location in Tallahassee and is ready to oversee the Dothan location.
“We're super excited, glad to be able to bring something like this to Dothan,” he said.
Hangar 38 owners chose Dothan out of multiple cities across the region to expand its enterprise. City commissioners agreed to give Hangar 38's developer up to $750,000 in exchange for putting the long-vacant building back into productive use.
The venue was originally intended to open in October, but the project was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and government mandates.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.