Bama in a Box brings Alabama-made products to your doorstep

Horn said the method of selecting products is fairly simple. She and her two employees, who handle orders, have a day for testing products. If two of the three like a product, it goes in a box. Entrepreneurs who want a product considered, can either send a sample by mail or visit bamainabox.com and click the “Suggest a Product” option. If two out of three like it, they’ll buy it.

Usually, products in boxes have some overall connection. For example, one month you might receive seasoning for chili and cornmeal for cornbread along with a wooden coaster and wood polish.

Horn spends the bulk of her professional life with the marketing firm, leaving most of the work done for Bama in a Box to her employees Laney Kelley and A.J. Engram.

Horn grew up in Troy, attended college at the University of Alabama and law school in Miami. She returned to Alabama to run a gubernatorial campaign in 2010 and worked in the state Capitol in Montgomery. In 2015, she started her consulting firm and moved it to Troy about three years ago.

The products in Bama in a Box, she said, represent hard-working individuals and companies that employ people right here in Alabama. Many are small businesses that help keep local economies going, she said.

“We go through things, and we’ve all been through a hellacious year, but I think a lot of people don’t realize that it’s not over yet,” Horn said. “I hope that the lesson we’ve learned from this is that we should support each other; we should support our local businesses.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

