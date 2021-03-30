Bama in a Box brings Alabama-made products to your doorstep

TROY – From grits and coffee to potato chips and cookies to laundry detergent, bug repellant and bath bombs, if you need it in your daily life, chances are it’s made in Alabama.
There’s a subscription-based business that brings all these Alabama-made products together. You can have your Bama in a Box (and eat it, too, if you get the snack box) delivered to your doorstep with a monthly subscription.
Angi Horn, who owns a marketing firm, created Bama in a Box during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Like a lot of people, she saw businesses struggling among layoffs and closures and wanted to do something to help by buying closer to home, especially items made in Alabama.
And she was surprised by the number of everyday products made in her home state.
“When we started doing our research, we found that almost everything you use every day can be made, can be purchased from a company that makes it in Alabama,” Horn said. “The problem was a lot of these companies didn’t have the marketing budgets to compete with national and international corporations, and they were going to be hurt the most by this pandemic.”
But Horn knows marketing. Her marketing firm mostly handles political campaigns but also does small business and non-profit marketing.
Bama in a Box, based in Troy where Horn lives, was a way to connect Alabama small businesses to consumers. The idea was to feature five to seven Alabama-made products each month whether it was steak seasoning, barbecue sauce, shampoo, drink ware or dog treats.
“Things you could eat; things you could use; and, as we like to say, things you didn’t know you needed,” Horn said. “… Our initial goal was we would sell 50 boxes. If we could sell 50 boxes, we would have at least helped a little bit. That was about 10,000 boxes ago.”
Even the cardboard for the boxes is made in Alabama.
The first subscription boxes shipped in late June. They had six orders the first day and reached their 50-box goal on day three. By the time the holidays rolled around, there were Bama in a Box gift packages. The subscription service is now offering special Mother’s Day boxes and has similar plans for Father’s Day.
There are 82 different companies with products featured by Bama in a Box, which buys products wholesale and packages them with information cards on the companies behind the products.
“The idea is that if you find something in the box that you really like, then you look at your card and you can buy more directly from that original company,” Horn said. “The businesses in our boxes benefit in two ways. One way is because we’re buying massive amounts of product, but also our subscribers who like them are buying even more of those products.”
For either a month-to-month ($39.95) or three-month subscription ($104), a box of Bama-made products will be shipped to you. The products change every month so that no two subscription boxes are the same. Refrigerated products or products that have age restrictions like tobacco and alcohol are not included in the boxes.
The boxes can also be sent as one-time gifts with specialty boxes such as the Ultimate Alabama Gift Box, an Alabama Grilling Kit, Bama Bath in a Box, Bama Breakfast in a Box, Alabama Snack Pack, Alabama Coffee Sampler and an Alabama Hot Sauce Sampler.
Specialty boxes range from $25 for the snack box up to $95 for the Ultimate Alabama Gift Box plus shipping. Prices on other gift boxes vary between $39 up to $68 plus shipping. The Mother’s Day options run between $40 and $45 plus shipping
While 61% of subscribers live in Alabama, Horn said boxes have been shipped all over. About 82% of customers are buying for themselves; the rest as gifts, she said.
Hannah DeMello opened her Etsy store The Rustic Hippie in March 2020. A musician, DeMello was looking to supplement her music income during the pandemic and put her hand-lettering and other home decor skills to work, including making wood coasters and using a burner tool to etch initials into the handmade coasters.
When she got a request for 400 coasters from Bama in a Box, she thought it was spam until she talked to Horn. DeMello created a coaster with the outline of the state for the subscription box.
“I’ve gotten more orders than I can even name just from that,” DeMello said. “And not just coasters; most of my business is calligraphy and last-name signs for home decor. I’ve gotten so many customers just from them seeing my coasters and liking the coasters and wanting something that would pair well with that, things of the same stain and same texture.”
Horn said the method of selecting products is fairly simple. She and her two employees, who handle orders, have a day for testing products. If two of the three like a product, it goes in a box. Entrepreneurs who want a product considered, can either send a sample by mail or visit bamainabox.com and click the “Suggest a Product” option. If two out of three like it, they’ll buy it.
Usually, products in boxes have some overall connection. For example, one month you might receive seasoning for chili and cornmeal for cornbread along with a wooden coaster and wood polish.
Horn spends the bulk of her professional life with the marketing firm, leaving most of the work done for Bama in a Box to her employees Laney Kelley and A.J. Engram.
Horn grew up in Troy, attended college at the University of Alabama and law school in Miami. She returned to Alabama to run a gubernatorial campaign in 2010 and worked in the state Capitol in Montgomery. In 2015, she started her consulting firm and moved it to Troy about three years ago.
The products in Bama in a Box, she said, represent hard-working individuals and companies that employ people right here in Alabama. Many are small businesses that help keep local economies going, she said.
“We go through things, and we’ve all been through a hellacious year, but I think a lot of people don’t realize that it’s not over yet,” Horn said. “I hope that the lesson we’ve learned from this is that we should support each other; we should support our local businesses.”
