Burt named director of Talent Management at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Tanya Burt as director of Talent Management within the Human Resources department at Southeast Health.

Tanya began her career at Southeast Health about a year ago when she assumed the role of employee relations manager. In her short time here, Tanya has continued to grow in the organization and demonstrate her leadership skills.

“In this new role, she will support all recruiting, retention, and organizational development initiatives,” said Kelly Hurt, Chief Human Resources Officer. “Tanya will be able to lead Southeast Health in a new direction as we develop new programs and new initiatives that focus on the full employment lifecycle which includes recruiting, retaining and continuous training and development.”

Before coming to Southeast Health, Tanya served as Regional Human Resources manager at Enviva in Cottondale, Florida. Prior to that, she spent almost 12 years as senior director of Human Resources at Spectrum Reach in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tanya earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and a minor in Communications from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida.

After being away from this area for 20 years, Tanya and her family decided to move back home to Marianna, Florida, in 2018, to raise her two children and be closer to family.