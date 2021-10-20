C Spire to acquire Troy Cablevision

TROY – C Spire has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Troy Cablevision, Inc., which will enable C Spire to meet the growing broadband access and information technology needs of consumers and businesses in the Wiregrass area.

The transaction, which was announced Wednesday, includes Union Springs Telephone Company, Inc. and is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

This move accelerates C Spire’s fiber-based expansion throughout Alabama to provide ultra-fast broadband internet access and related services.

C Spire CEO Hu Meena said his firm intends to make a seamless transition for Troy Cablevision customers and noted the acquisition is not expected to result in any layoffs, given C Spire’s goal of growing within the region.

“Following up on our previously announced commitment to invest approximately $500 million in fiber-based network deployment and enhancements throughout Alabama, we are extremely excited to deepen our Alabama roots with this transaction by providing services to the Wiregrass,” Meena said.

