Capital murder suspect linked to another theft scheme seeks release from jail

A Dothan woman accused of conspiring to rob and kill a Pansey man has recently been implicated in another theft case.

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 22-year-old Mykeila Tyronese-Ariann Rowser earlier this year and charged her with capital murder in the death of 58-year-old Hardy Lynn Gray, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in his mobile home on Nov. 29. Four others, including two juveniles, were also charged in the scheme.

Since her arrest, she has been held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

On Tuesday, Dothan police charged Rowser with third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Rowser allegedly broke into a 2016 Mercedes C300 and stole a business check on Dec. 21. Video surveillance obtained by police showed Rowser cashing the check for $1,400. Her bond was set at $10,000 in that case.

Rowser’s court-appointed attorneys are petitioning the judge in the capital murder case to set her bond at $50,000. In the motion, they argue that a high bail is not needed to ensure Rowser’s return to court as the defendant has “no money and no realistic means to leave town” as her car is currently being held by the police department.