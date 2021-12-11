Carlos Hodges marks 60 years at Twitchell

On the morning of Dec. 13, 1961, Carlos Hodges interviewed with Twitchell Technical Products then started his first shift later that afternoon. Sixty years later, Carlos is still punching in and has become Twitchell's longest-running employee.

Carlos started with Twitchell as a Universal Winder, then learned how to service looms. In 1967 he finally reached his goal of becoming a Loom Fixer. Carlos hit the big time in 1976 with an offer to become Head Fixer, which came with day shift hours and 100 looms to manage. He once would run and work on looms simultaneously.

Carlos moved to the Sample Department in 1998, where he still works today. He keeps the looms running with his trained mechanic skills, weaves, and ties product development fabrics by hand before they go into production. When asked what do you like most about your job today, "I get to see the fabrics first," Carlos said.

Carlos is an avid duck and bird hunter who loves to fish and lives on a 34-acre farm with a stocked catfish pond. He spends most of his weekends at his Lake Eufaula property. Carlos is recently a proud great-grandfather, has two grandchildren, and is a father of two.