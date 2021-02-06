Center for Vein Restoration welcomes new doctor

Center for Vein Restoration, the national leader in treating varicose and spider veins, has announced a new partnership with Dr. Marlin W. Schul.

Dr. Schul is the Lead Physician and Medical Director at the Dothan location – which was originally started under previous CVR physician Dr. Kenneth Todd.

Dr. Schul is board-certified in Venous and Lymphatic Medicine and Emergency Medicine. He has been diagnosing and treating varicose veins, spider veins, leg ulcers, blood clots, and unexplained swelling since 2002. He is also the immediate past President of the American Venous & Lymphatic Society.

In addition to his history with AVLS, Dr. Schul is a part of many other professional organizations including: VEIN Magazine (where he is the Medical Director & Advisor), Foundation for Venous & Lymphatic Disorders (current chair), Indiana State Medical Association, and Tippecanoe County Medical Society.

Among some of his achievements: Dr. Schul has published 19 peer-reviewed publications and given scores of scientific presentations; has won numerous awards in his field; was the Principal Investigator on more than a dozen Phase II, III, and IV clinical trials; and was the Lead Developer of National Outcomes Database for Vein Care.