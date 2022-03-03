Cherokee + Main: Redevelopment of old shopping plaza spurs business interest

“We’re happy to see new life breathed into some of these older buildings and that, along with the apartment project across the street, is really changing the vitality of that intersection; it’s very exciting,” Cowper said.

He called the development unique and said the redevelopment, along with the existing and new businesses, will add to the health and vitality of the Garden District and Historic District neighborhoods in that area.

“There are lots of residents in the area who would like to have a commercial neighborhood shopping center to go to and so we’re extremely pleased with the redevelopment of that neighborhood center and we’re excited about the businesses that are potentially coming to that area,” Cowper said.

Southern Anchor Fresh Market is close to opening up in the former location of Cherokee Laundromat and a catering and lunch venue is coming to the same building. There’s also a dog grooming business, Blushing Bride, BLP Mobile Paint Center, and Victory Financial Services, that are located in the shopping center as well.

Some work is ongoing, while other projects are still in the planning process.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com .

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.