Cherokee + Main: Redevelopment of old shopping plaza spurs business interest

Dothan native Scott White was perturbed by the run-down state of the shopping center at the corner of South Cherokee Avenue and West Main Street near his home in the Garden District, so he decided to buy it.
“People were moving out and we knew something had to be done in order to bring it up,” said Terry White, who is overseeing the development of the property. “With the new apartment complex across the street, it appears to be a good place. Plus, the city of Dothan is supportive. We think it’s going to have a good future.”
After initially buying the property in January of 2021, the brothers have been working together on remodeling plans for the interior and exterior parts of the five buildings to “spruce it up and make it look more modern,” Terry White said.
Developers are re-doing the parking lot, landscaping, building an outdoor dining patio for the building at 105 Cherokee Avenue and getting signage to display its new name Cherokee + Main.
“It’s certainly not going to look the same,” Terry White said.
City Manager Kevin Cowper said city staff is excited about the project, which sits on a visible corner along one of Dothan’s busiest corridors and serves as a gateway to the downtown area.
“We’re happy to see new life breathed into some of these older buildings and that, along with the apartment project across the street, is really changing the vitality of that intersection; it’s very exciting,” Cowper said.
He called the development unique and said the redevelopment, along with the existing and new businesses, will add to the health and vitality of the Garden District and Historic District neighborhoods in that area.
“There are lots of residents in the area who would like to have a commercial neighborhood shopping center to go to and so we’re extremely pleased with the redevelopment of that neighborhood center and we’re excited about the businesses that are potentially coming to that area,” Cowper said.
Southern Anchor Fresh Market is close to opening up in the former location of Cherokee Laundromat and a catering and lunch venue is coming to the same building. There’s also a dog grooming business, Blushing Bride, BLP Mobile Paint Center, and Victory Financial Services, that are located in the shopping center as well.
Some work is ongoing, while other projects are still in the planning process.
