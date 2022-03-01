City of Dothan to get mobile app for more accessibility to government services

Applause and cheers abounded at Dothan’s commission meeting on Tuesday as awards were announced and elected officials green-lighted some exciting public projects.
Dothan City Schools announced its employees of the year, and City Manager Kevin Cowper was surprised with an administrative service award before announcing the City of Dothan’s employee of the month.
Later, city commissioners approved a final action that will give the city government its own mobile app and awarded a $1 million construction bid for major renovation work at Doug Tew Therapeutic Center – that city action garnered a standing ovation from regular participants in therapeutics programs.
Regarding the new app, Cowper said the city commission is committed to broadening communication and transparency with Dothan citizens and making city services more accessible.
“This is just one more tool in our communication portfolio that we think will help get valuable public information to our citizens,” Cowper said.
Individuals will be able to sign up for city sports leagues, recreation activities, pay utility bills, apply for business licenses and more through their mobile devices once the app is launched. Users can also sign up to receive notifications from the City of Dothan for topics such as changes in garbage and trash pick-up schedules, Civic Center events, and many other items.
Commissioners accepted the proposal from CivicPlus for CivicPlus Mobile software, implementation services and first-year maintenance at a cost of $8,524.77 and an annual recurring maintenance service cost of $5,775 beginning in the second year.
The app, which will mirror the city’s website, is expected to launch to the public in around three months.
Also on Tuesday, the commission awarded the bid and entered into a contract with Lewis Construction for $943,500 for the Doug Tew renovations project that will make it compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and modernize the facility.
Architects at Seay Seay & Litchfield designed a plan for façade improvements, including new storefront windows and entrance, a handicap-accessible ramp, renovation of the dressing rooms and bathrooms, and a complete remodel of the existing kitchen.
The plan for the kitchen is to knock out some walls, replace outdated appliances, and turn it into a teaching kitchen to enable children and adults to learn valuable life skills they can use to take care of themselves and live a healthy, active lifestyle, Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall previously told the Eagle
In the future, Hall said leisure services is hoping to completely remodel the pool, perhaps Doug Tew Center’s titular amenity, to have a zero-depth entry so swim lessons can be taught there and possibly therapeutics. Hall also said that a garden and a potential greenhouse could serve the participants well by teaching them more life skills.
The major renovation is expected to start within the next month and take approximately six months to complete.
During the announcement portion of the regular meeting, Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe recognized Employees of the Year:
Elementary Teacher of the Year, Ashley Adkinson
Secondary Teacher of the Year, Jonathan Dismukes
Principal of the Year, Beth Bouchard
Support Person of the Year, Miriam Register
Cowper awarded City of Dothan’s Employee of the Month to TaLisa Cassel with the Dothan Fire Department.
Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba also surprised Cowper with the Local Government Excellence Award from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) for his 30 years of service in local government. He was recognized for his contributions, achievements, and advancements in local government administration.
In other action, city commissioners:
Rezoned property owned by Southside Baptist Church, located at 423 East Cottonwood Road, from R-4 (residential, attached multi-family, high density) District to B-3 (local shopping) District.
Entering into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the maintenance of a sidewalk constructed in conjunction with the Springhill Suites development in the 5000 block of US-231 (Montgomery Highway).
Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the maintenance of a sidewalk constructed in conjunction with the Candlewood Suites development in the 3000 block of AL-210 (Ross Clark Circle).
Awarded the bid, entered into a contract and issued a Notice to Proceed and other related documents to L and K Contracting Co., Inc. for the 2022 Pleasant Redwater Project for the sum of $2,073,525.
Awarded the bid and entered into a contract with Mobile Modular for a trailer rental in the amount of $19,272 for use as a mobile office during the Water World Renovations Phase II Project.
Modified the contract with Aquatic Development Group, Inc., for the installation of replacement wave generation equipment to include a change order resulting in a cost increase of $10,335.50 for a total amended contract amount of $282,135.50, and appropriated funds for said change order.
Entered into a contract with J.J. Kane Exchange, LLC, and J.J. Kane Associates, Inc., for auction services at the agreed upon commission, per sale, to the city.
Entered into a contract with the Wiregrass High School Umpires Association for two certified umpires to officiate during the 2022 Dothan Diamond Classic Softball Tournament at a cost of $60 per game.
Entered into a contract with the Southeast Alabama Softball Umpires Association for two certified umpires to officiate during the Dothan Diamond Classic Softball Tournament at a cost of $60 per game.
Agreed to allow the Fire Department to issue a fireworks permit to RNR Flame FX LLC for the Bulls, Bands, and Barrels display to be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022.
Entered into an agreement with ALDOT to provide images generated by ALDOT’s ALGO video cameras.
Entered into an agreement with Sain Associates, Inc. to prepare a traffic operations study for U.S. 84, U.S. 231, and various intersections in the downtown area at a total cost of $149,999 and appropriated funds for said agreement.
Designated Mark Saliba as the City of Dothan’s official voting delegate for the 2022 Alabama League of Municipalities Annual Business Meeting in Tuscaloosa.
Amended Resolution Number 2021-44 to reflect updated term expiration dates of Feb. 28, 2027 for Ashli Wilkins and Delvick McKay as members of the Dothan Houston County Library System Board.
Accepted an easement from the Dothan-Houston County Airport Authority for water tank maintenance.
Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The Dothan City Commission will next meet on Tuesday, March 8 for a work session to discuss redistricting based on the latest U.S. Census data. The next regular meeting was moved to March 22.
