City of Dothan to get mobile app for more accessibility to government services

Commissioners accepted the proposal from CivicPlus for CivicPlus Mobile software, implementation services and first-year maintenance at a cost of $8,524.77 and an annual recurring maintenance service cost of $5,775 beginning in the second year.

The app, which will mirror the city’s website, is expected to launch to the public in around three months.

Also on Tuesday, the commission awarded the bid and entered into a contract with Lewis Construction for $943,500 for the Doug Tew renovations project that will make it compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act regulations and modernize the facility.

Architects at Seay Seay & Litchfield designed a plan for façade improvements, including new storefront windows and entrance, a handicap-accessible ramp, renovation of the dressing rooms and bathrooms, and a complete remodel of the existing kitchen.

The plan for the kitchen is to knock out some walls, replace outdated appliances, and turn it into a teaching kitchen to enable children and adults to learn valuable life skills they can use to take care of themselves and live a healthy, active lifestyle, Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall previously told the Eagle