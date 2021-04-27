Clayton man charged with capital murder in the deaths of 3 victims found in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA - A Clayton man faces capital murder charges in the deaths of a Georgia woman and two children whose bodies were discovered inside a partially submerged car in Lake Eufaula Monday morning.

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, was arrested on Monday evening after being released from Southeast Health in Dothan, according to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). He was charged with four counts of capital murder and transported to a local jail.

McGhee is being held without bond, pending a hearing in the Barbour County Court.

SBI has requested the assistance of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team to search the area where the vehicle was located for other evidence related to this crime.

The victims were discovered in a partially submerged car in Lake Eufaula near Creek Town Park at approximately 7:18 a.m. on Monday.

Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman identified the woman as Ramona Hudson and two children under the age of 18 who have not been identified due to their age. Chapman said the victims apparently died before the blue sedan was pushed into the water. The bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies.