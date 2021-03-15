Coleman Worldwide Moving announces new Controller

Coleman Worldwide Moving is pleased to announce the appointment of Charles Flowers to the position of Controller.
Flowers will be succeeding Mike Spitler who has held the position of Controller since 2011. Spitler has announced his retirement from the company effective March 31, 2021.
As Controller, Flowers is responsible for the Company’s accounting and financial reporting functions, including auditing and analysis. Charles has worked for Coleman Worldwide Moving since 2012 at the company’s World Headquarters in Midland City.
“Charles has played an invaluable role in numerous strategic and financial initiatives, including growing our company organically and through acquisitions, helping to drive improvements in profitably and cash flow and maintaining a strong balance sheet,” said Joyce Farish, Chief Financial Officer. “I look forward to working closely with Charles in his efforts to successfully execute our business strategies.”
Flowers holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Auburn University. He is a 2015 graduate of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dothan program.
“On behalf of the Executive Committee and the entire Coleman team, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Mike for his exceptional leadership and important contributions to the growth and success of our company during his 10 years of service,” said Lacy Brakefield, President and CEO. “We all wish him a happy and well-deserved retirement.”
Coleman Worldwide Moving is a global moving, storage and relocation company that is committed to serving the needs of corporations, governments and individuals. Coleman is a family company and it is one of the largest privately held transportation companies headquartered in the Southeast. It operates 60 service centers throughout the United States and is the largest agent for Allied Van Lines.
For more information about Coleman Worldwide Moving visit www.colemanallied.com or call 1-800-239-7700.