Couch Aggregates acquired by Green Rock

Sand and gravel company Couch Aggregates, which has operations in the Wiregrass, has been acquired by Birmingham-based Green Rock LLC.

The acquisition was announced Wednesday although it closed last week. It includes five operating plants as well as four distribution yards located throughout Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

According to a news release, Green Rock’s principals partnered with Steve Shaw, long-time owner of Couch, to complete the deal.

“We look forward to expanding our footprint in the construction aggregates industry by partnering with Steve Shaw and continuing the operations under the well-respected Couch name,” said Green Rock CEO Clayton Mobley. “The outstanding employees and operations of Couch will complement our existing holdings, and will expand our operations and service areas. The opportunity to partner with Steve Shaw made this an opportunity that we could not pass up.”

Couch produces sand, gravel, limestone and crushed concrete from seven locations in central and south Alabama and northwest Florida. In Alabama, the company has operations in Montgomery, Jackson, Bellwood, Orange Beach and Dothan as well as operations in Panama City and Walton County, Florida, according to the company’s website.