COVID-19 fallout to have lasting impact on landscape of Wiregrass independent eateries

Keeping the doors open has been a juggling act for local independent-owned restaurants as business owners deal with COVID-19 era fallout.
Labor shortages and loss of revenue continue to plague small businesses despite the government restrictions ending and business getting back to usual.
Wade Ingram said he scheduled 10 interviews Wednesday for people that had responded to an online advertisement to work at his popular Dothan casual dining establishment. Only one showed up, got hired, and then didn’t show up to work.
The next day was a busy lunch rush for Things and Wings’ south side location with only two bustling waitresses taking care of over a dozen tables while also while intermittently stopping to handle take-out orders at the front of the house on Thursday.
Ideally, Ingram would have had two or three more servers handling the demanding work, but he said there just aren’t people willing to work.
“It’s just tough, stressful,” Ingram said. “It’s stressful having to overwork the people that you do have and worrying from day-to-day who's going to show up for work.”
For the last 28 years, Things and Wings has operated in Dothan with an average of three restaurants around the city. However, a couple of months ago, Things and Wings had to close its north side location – a move that Ingram indicated would likely be permanent saying the “workforce is just not available to us.”
He diverted resources to his other two restaurants on the south side and west sides of Dothan, but those remain understaffed as well as he raised kitchen staff pay 40-50% to retain workers. He hinted that another location could close by the end of the year if the workforce situation does not improve when federal unemployment benefits end in June.
Despite workforce shortages, business has been good, Ingram said. The percentage of customers seeking a dine-in experience is down at least 25%, but takeout and delivery orders are way up compared to pre-pandemic stats.
Ingram’s hardships and frustration is not unique to locally-owned restaurants operating on thin profit margins.
Dothan’s Blue Plate locations have had to reduce their days open due to staffing and Zack’s restaurant urged customers to have patience when dining at their facility.
Other locally-owned businesses are facing more dire straits with outcomes that could alter the landscape of independent restaurants in the Wiregrass.
Dante’s Pizza, an independent casual eatery that has operated in Wiregrass Commons Mall since 1987, is closing in June after a purported rent disagreement with the mall’s ownership.
The Namdar Realty Co.-owned mall closed during the beginning of the pandemic for about a month, during which time businesses could not operate, but were still required to pay rent.
Attorney Kaz Espy said his client, Raphael Clemente, was paying more than $7,100 a month in a multi-year contract to occupy the space inside the food court with $2,200 of the payment supposedly for maintenance of the common area. Espy noted that a leak in the ceiling in front of Dante’s storefront has gone unrepaired for nearly a year.
“When the mall did reopen, people were hesitant to go,” Espy noted, saying foot traffic dwindled when stores did return to normal operations.
Clemente fell behind on rent payments and Espy said Namdar rejected numerous proposals to settle past and present rent obligations to avoid dissolving Dante’s permanently.
"As a long-time tenant at the Wiregrass Commons Mall, Dante's Pizza is an integral part of our community here. Our team is actively in touch with Dante's ownership directly on this matter, and we look forward to finding a solution that works for all parties involved," a representative from Namdar’s management said in a statement.
Espy said Clemente is understandably saddened by the closure of his store, but is thankful to the Wiregrass community for their years of support.
He added that he understands several other landmark stores in the mall will be leaving by August for similar reasons, but declined to name the stores.
While many diners are still experiencing many negative consequences of the pandemic and government-induced workforce upheaval, some locally-owned restaurants had a different perspective.
Ketchem’s in Hartford has not experienced a labor scarcity and co-owner Cherrie Orr said business has grown since before the pandemic.
Orr said she sympathizes with struggling restaurants, but she believes one of the problems is how employees are treated and paid. As an example, she said Ketchem’s continued to pay employees during shutdowns with money from Paycheck Protection Program loans and pays her servers above minimum wage to retain staff.
Some problems may ease for Alabama small businesses when federal unemployment benefits end in June, but the effects of the prolonged pandemic aid could linger on.
