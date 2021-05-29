COVID-19 fallout to have lasting impact on landscape of Wiregrass independent eateries

Keeping the doors open has been a juggling act for local independent-owned restaurants as business owners deal with COVID-19 era fallout.

Labor shortages and loss of revenue continue to plague small businesses despite the government restrictions ending and business getting back to usual.

Wade Ingram said he scheduled 10 interviews Wednesday for people that had responded to an online advertisement to work at his popular Dothan casual dining establishment. Only one showed up, got hired, and then didn’t show up to work.

The next day was a busy lunch rush for Things and Wings’ south side location with only two bustling waitresses taking care of over a dozen tables while also while intermittently stopping to handle take-out orders at the front of the house on Thursday.

Ideally, Ingram would have had two or three more servers handling the demanding work, but he said there just aren’t people willing to work.

“It’s just tough, stressful,” Ingram said. “It’s stressful having to overwork the people that you do have and worrying from day-to-day who's going to show up for work.”