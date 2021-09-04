COVID-19, staffing shortages, food costs stressing popular Dothan restaurants

Surging COVID-19 cases, continued staffing shortages, and increasing food costs are causing headaches for popular Dothan restaurants.

The current personnel status has some local businesses struggling just to keep their doors open, while others are experiencing lesser degrees of strain as the nation pauses for Labor Day weekend.

Ray’s Restaurant on South Oates Street has been a community gathering spot for breakfast and lunch since 1969, even after changing ownership in the last decade.

It hasn’t been able to fill an open dishwasher position since spring, and the restaurant’s owner has had to deal with a seemingly never-ending hiring process where people are interviewed, hired, and never show up for work or leave shortly after starting.

“It’s putting a lot of stress on the ones who are working,” Christi Peterson, owner of Ray’s Restaurant, said on Thursday immediately after Ray’s dining room closed for the day. “People don’t know what we have to go through on a day-to-day.”

The last week or so has been especially stressful for the restaurant as two waitresses were out for COVID-19 related reasons even with enhanced health safety measures at the diner. Staff that do come to work are often scheduled double shifts.