Crash in Elba claims life of Opp man not wearing seatbelt

ELBA – A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of an Opp man early Thursday morning.

A spokesperson with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s said the 2006 Honda Civic driven by 47-year-old Christopher Wayne Stevens left the roadway and overturned.

Stevens was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash ocured on Alabama 189 near the 10 mile marker approximately five miles south of Elba city limits.

ALEA did not release further information as Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.