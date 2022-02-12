Crumbl Cookies and 8 other businesses opening in Dothan soon. Check them out:

Here are nine new businesses coming soon to the Circle City:

1. City’s first Crumbl Cookies

Crumbl Cookies is going up right next to Five Guys in the Westway Shopping Center on West Main Street.

The bakery, which started in 2017 in Utah, is untraditional in the sense that it only sells cookies and ice cream. Famous for its open-kitchen concept, the store has a weekly-rotating menu so customers can pack their 4-pack pink box with different cookies each week.

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, and recently started making its footprint in Alabama.

It’s unclear when the store will open. Signs plastered on the storefront promise that it’s “coming soon.” A building permit has been issued by the City of Dothan to do renovation work.

2. Dakota Coffee opening third location on Dothan’s east side

Another Dakota Coffee Works location is coming near Southeast Health, next to Comfort Inn on East Main Street.