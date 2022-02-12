Crumbl Cookies and 8 other businesses opening in Dothan soon. Check them out:

Here are nine new businesses coming soon to the Circle City:
1. City’s first Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies is going up right next to Five Guys in the Westway Shopping Center on West Main Street.
The bakery, which started in 2017 in Utah, is untraditional in the sense that it only sells cookies and ice cream. Famous for its open-kitchen concept, the store has a weekly-rotating menu so customers can pack their 4-pack pink box with different cookies each week.
Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, and recently started making its footprint in Alabama.
It’s unclear when the store will open. Signs plastered on the storefront promise that it’s “coming soon.” A building permit has been issued by the City of Dothan to do renovation work.
2. Dakota Coffee opening third location on Dothan’s east side
Another Dakota Coffee Works location is coming near Southeast Health, next to Comfort Inn on East Main Street.
With existing locations on West Main Street in Dothan and in Enterprise, the locally-owned café is finding a third home in Dothan’s medical hub.
The café used to have a third location in downtown Dothan, but dwindling business caused it to close its doors in 2014, and other cafés later found success after the city began efforts to revitalize the area.
Plans for the new development have already been OK’d by the city, but the project is still in its early stages.
3. Hank’s Fine Furniture will occupy building behind Academy Sports
Hank’s Fine Furniture & More is opening its third Alabama location on Dothan's north side.
Builders are currently constructing the large furniture store on Montgomery Highway behind Academy Sports and Outdoors.
The store was founded in 1975 and has grown to 17 stores in four states, mostly concentrated in Arizona.
According to its website, the company orders furniture and décor from 15 different countries so customers can expect both the uncommon and extraordinary and emerging trends when they enter its showrooms.
There is no opening date set, but its website says it is “coming soon.”
4. A taste of Peru
A Peruvian restaurant and bar, simply called Peru, is coming to 202 Ross Clark Circle.
Extensive work has already been done on the building owners purchased last year and the restaurant began hiring in September of last year.
Their menu will offer an array of dishes, including ceviche, sushi, soups, seafood, and grilled food all in traditional Peruvian style. It even has vegan options.
Owners purchased a building to renovate late last year and have already been hiring. According to its social media, owners plan to open in mid-to-late March.
5. Second Jersey Mike’s Subs location coming to east side
Another welcome addition to the east side of town will be a second Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant as part of the burgeoning development on East Main Street across from Southeast Health.
The restaurant, which will be beside the Chick-Fil-A, is slated to open soon along with six other Jersey Mike’s across the state of Alabama as the chain expands throughout the South.
There’s no time frame for the sub shop’s opening, but its website promises it’s coming soon.
6. Indian restaurant coming to Westway Shopping Center
Namaste Indian Cuisine is currently renovating its new restaurant space in the Publix-anchored Westway Shopping Center.
Its website says it will offer a variety of authentic Indian entrees and the restaurant will have a bar that serves wine and other alcoholic beverages. The restaurant will also offer catering services.
No opening date has been set.
7. Guthrie’s Chicken close to opening
The fast food fried chicken chain that first started in Alabama is getting its first restaurant in Dothan soon.
Famous for its simple menu of fried chicken, fries, and sweet tea, Guthrie’s Chicken is about a month away from opening its doors on John D. Odom Road near West Main Street.
Owners recently announced on social media that the restaurant is hiring employees to fill all positions.
8. Simply 10 coming to the Ross Clark Circle’s south side
The Alabama-based women’s fashion retailer is bringing the retail development to Dothan.
City of Dothan officials recently issued a building permit for the new 6,000 square-foot building that will house the store. It is being built in between the existing shopping center and the Patricia Lanes bowling alley on Ross Clark Circle.
According to its website, Simply 10 carries inexpensive junior to plus-size clothes and accessories with most items priced under $10.
The building process is in its early stages and some officials have said it could open later this year.
9. New doggie daycare coming to Dothan
Uptown Paws, a new doggie daycare, is opening soon at 208 Graceland Drive.
Services include daycare, overnight lodging, and bathing, according to its website. Everyday hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it is currently scheduling tours for interested pet parents.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.