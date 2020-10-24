Culbreth joins Troy Bank & Trust team

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce the hiring of Alex Culbreth in the Dothan market area.

Originally from Dothan, Culbreth graduated from Northview High School. He then went on to graduate from Wallace Community College with an AS in General Studies. He is currently enrolled at Troy University where he is studying General Business.

His previous work experience includes titles such as Bank Teller, Financial Services Specialist, AVP/Relationship Manager, and Branch Manager with numerous banks. Culbreth will train in various related areas such as lending, branch management and business development. He will be working primarily in the Dothan area.

Culbreth currently serves as chairman of the Dothan Area Young Professionals, where he has also served as treasurer. He also regularly attends Covenant Methodist Church.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Alex to the TB&T family. As our bank footprint continues to grow, we also have the opportunity to grow internally by adding invaluable employees to our team,” said Kervin. “I have no doubt Alex will be a great addition to the Dothan market and I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Troy Bank.”