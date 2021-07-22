Denkins named director of Human Resources Operations at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to announce Tony W. Denkins, PhD, SPHR, SCP, has been named director of Human Resources Operations.

Denkins comes to Southeast Health from Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where he served as director of Human Resources Operations. Brooks has more than 30 locations and 2,600 employees throughout north Florida. Prior to that, Denkins served as benefits manager at Palmetto Health in Columbia, South Carolina.

Denkins earned his Master of Science in Human Resources Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida. He received his Doctorate in Organization and Management with a focus in Human Resources Management from Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is also certified as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR).

