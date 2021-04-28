Details still few in Lake Eufaula triple-homicide case

EUFAULA — Although state investigators have arrested a Clayton man and charged him with four capital murder charges related to the death of a Georgia woman and two children, few details about the case, including the fourth murder charge, have been released by law enforcement as of Wednesday.

Corp. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Department of Public Safety did not explain the reason for a fourth charge of capital murder in an e-mailed response Wednesday: "Based upon the totality of the circumstances and the severity of the crime, Demetrius Devonte McGhee has been charged with four counts of capital murder. As the case continues to develop and more information becomes available, ALEA will share it accordingly. No additional information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing."

Additional capital murder charges typically indicate that there is another offense that might have occurred during the crime. Alabama law, in specific cases, also allows two capital murder charges for a single victim.