Dothan airport prepares for holiday travel by adding flight

The Dothan Regional Airport has picked up another daily flight in preparation for air travelers this holiday season, returning to its pre-pandemic schedule.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, the Dothan airport had four Dothan-to-Atlanta connections a day and Delta planned to add an additional evening flight in June.

However, travel restrictions quickly slowed people flying out of the airport and those plans were quashed. The local airport actually dropped a flight around that time.

Dothan Regional Airport Marketing Director Lauren Beauchamp said activity has been picking up at the airport recently and it is slowly returning to normal operations.

“We bumped it up to four flights a day in preparation for the holidays,” she said Tuesday. “Even with the coronavirus, we’re still preparing for an increase in travel.”

Midday flights are beginning to fill up, though the middle seat is still blocked on both sides of the airplanes to allow for social distancing.

While air traffic slowed, the airport completed some improvements to make people feel safer and more comfortable while at the airport.