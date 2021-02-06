Dothan area housing market is hot, hot, hot

When Abby and Nathan Cantu began looking to buy their first home, they didn’t expect so much competition from other home-seekers.

Twice the couple made appointments to look at houses that were only listed a day or two only to be told they went under contract before their scheduled showings.

“With what had happened, we knew that if we found one that we really liked, we had to make a decision then,” Abby Cantu, a Dothan office manager, said. “We couldn’t wait, because it might be gone before we made up our minds.”

Abby checked new listings every day for their ideal home that would provide enough space for the family of three and two. She finally found a Headland home with a big backyard, immediately called her real estate agent to see the house, and she and Nathan made an offer the same day.

The Cantus were initially disappointed to learn the buyer had already accepted another offer earlier in the day, but the other buyers later backed out and their offer was accepted. They closed on the house in October 2020, the same month the lease expired on their Dothan rental home.

These days, home buyers have to be aggressive in their search, Dothan Realtor Joc Calloway said.