Dothan area housing market is hot, hot, hot

When Abby and Nathan Cantu began looking to buy their first home, they didn’t expect so much competition from other home-seekers.
Twice the couple made appointments to look at houses that were only listed a day or two only to be told they went under contract before their scheduled showings.
“With what had happened, we knew that if we found one that we really liked, we had to make a decision then,” Abby Cantu, a Dothan office manager, said. “We couldn’t wait, because it might be gone before we made up our minds.”
Abby checked new listings every day for their ideal home that would provide enough space for the family of three and two. She finally found a Headland home with a big backyard, immediately called her real estate agent to see the house, and she and Nathan made an offer the same day.
The Cantus were initially disappointed to learn the buyer had already accepted another offer earlier in the day, but the other buyers later backed out and their offer was accepted. They closed on the house in October 2020, the same month the lease expired on their Dothan rental home.
These days, home buyers have to be aggressive in their search, Dothan Realtor Joc Calloway said.
“Long gone are the days you kind of passively look to see what’s out there, because it’s so competitive,” Calloway said. “I tell my clients, we need to move fast, because what’s a great home to you is also a great home to five other people.”
Calloway, who is partnered with Keller Williams Realty Southeast Alabama, said that listings were down 47%. The three-year average for the firm is 900 listings, but right now it only has 380. However, December single-family residence sales were up 27%.
Historically low interest rates are driving many area residents, like the Cantus, to the housing market – many for the first time. While a 3.5% interest rate would have been considered great a year ago, lenders are now approving mortgage loans at all-time lows with an average interest rate of slightly less than 3%.
Area economic analysts and home builders also believe that pandemic-induced shutdowns, forcing many to stay home while they work or attend school, has also changed people’s perception of where they live. Many are now seeking bigger homes, or homes that have private space for a home office. Others are deciding to relocate to the Dothan area from an urban environment.
The high demand has resulted in a lower supply of homes on the market and Wiregrass home builders are working hard to increase the inventory as interest rates are projected to remain low for the foreseeable future. The trend is the same across the U.S.
“I do feel like, from my perspective, that that demand is being met rapidly,” Alfred Saliba Corporation (ASC) president Mark Saliba said.
New homes, subdivisions, and neighborhood expansions are being constructed in and around the city of Dothan – mostly focused on the fringe of the city limits and neighboring communities of Headland, Wicksburg, and Rehobeth.
Operations manager Brandon Price said ASC is projected to build 20% more homes compared to the previous two or three years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has hired new staff, made partnerships with new subcontractors, and sought out new vendors to supply the material and labor required to meet its output goals after overcoming an initial challenge of procuring lumber.
“I would say that we’re selling homes earlier in the construction process versus getting them to completion and then selling them…,” Price said.
Saliba added he has to also consider that changes in the economy and governmental regulations could hinder growth, so it’s important to not over-extend in case demand for houses quickly drops off.
With people being able to afford more with low interest rates, an up-swinging local economy, and lower inventory, the average price of homes being sold has also increased. The average price of a home selling in the local market is around $220,000.
It’s a seller’s market, Calloway said. The number of days a home is on the market decreased by 14% in December 2020 compared to December 2019 figures. For every listing that goes on the market, his realty firm anticipates to have 14 potential buyers.
“The important part when dealing with sellers is that we see the home is priced right and in good condition and in a good area… if it has all that, theoretically speaking, it will usually receive offers within 30 days,” Calloway said.
Besides meeting the challenges of the current housing market, the realty company has had to change its operations to meet the challenges posed by a highly-contagious virus.
Keller Williams Realty is relying on technology to help buyers find their ideal home while staying safe. The firm switched to virtual showings at the beginning of the pandemic and is doing electronic closings.
“Buying a house is one of the biggest financial decisions a person will make in their lifetime, and it causes a lot of uncertainties, so we’re helping people to navigate that process,” Calloway said.
Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said the outlook on the housing industry remains positive moving forward, as long as the area continues to invest in infrastructure to support the growth.
“The key is for us to try to continue to build on all those other factors that are important for economic development,” Parker said. “We need to continue to see improvements in our education system, workforce development opportunities, infrastructure development with available buildings and continue to pursue those things that drive that home market.”
Parker said the growing local housing market has a positive impact on residents as well.
“Obviously, the more the merrier to generate more economic opportunity for products and business services, so it’s very, very complementary to, you know, continuing the growth of our economy,” Parker said.
