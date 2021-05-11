Dothan area small business owners lauded for perseverance in trying year

Resiliency was the overarching theme of the 2021 Small Business Week luncheon as Dothan chamber leaders congratulated local small business owners for persevering through the last year.

“You made it! You made it,” guest speaker Jeremy Arthur, director of the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University, said to the business community at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s event on Tuesday.

“You did it together. You are the very definition of a community leaders, whether you know it or not, because you took it to the next level. You solved your own problems and how did you do it – collectively.”

Chris Suddarth, owner of TriState Graphics since 2010, was honored with the “Small Business Person of the Year” award.

“For me, it’s both validation but it’s also very humbling,” Suddarth said.

Last year was a difficult time for small businesses as closures made for an uncertain future, and TriState Graphics was not an exception.

