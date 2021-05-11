Dothan area small business owners lauded for perseverance in trying year

Resiliency was the overarching theme of the 2021 Small Business Week luncheon as Dothan chamber leaders congratulated local small business owners for persevering through the last year.
“You made it! You made it,” guest speaker Jeremy Arthur, director of the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University, said to the business community at the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce’s event on Tuesday.
“You did it together. You are the very definition of a community leaders, whether you know it or not, because you took it to the next level. You solved your own problems and how did you do it – collectively.”
Chris Suddarth, owner of TriState Graphics since 2010, was honored with the “Small Business Person of the Year” award.
“For me, it’s both validation but it’s also very humbling,” Suddarth said.
Last year was a difficult time for small businesses as closures made for an uncertain future, and TriState Graphics was not an exception.
“It was scary when you don't know exactly what the future is going to hold and if the whole economy is going to shut down,” Suddarth said, adding that equipment and mortgage bills still came due as revenue slowed. “You still have a lot of cash that's got to go out every month and so it's scary. That's part of the struggles of a small business when you look at the risks that you take personally. Like they said, you have to get up and run every day.”
Revenues were down 15% in 2020, but were back on the rise in April. However, as a company whose customers are largely made up of other businesses, workforce shortages in service industries continue to have an effect on his business.
Despite the struggles, Suddarth said he excited for the future, especially given Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent order to end federal unemployment compensation.
National business statistics showed that small businesses were disproportionately affected by pandemic-caused closures in the last year, but permanent closures were less than analysts expected due to business loans at the federal, state, and local levels.
Even during tumultuous times, more small businesses opened locally and across the state.
Dean Mitchell, DACC executive director, said that the chamber’s membership comprising mostly small businesses has grown from 900 members to over 1,100 members since 2019.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, as we've heard today,” Mitchell said. “So, every year the Dothan chamber likes to celebrate and honor our small businesses and put the spotlight on them where they deserve. They're the job creators. They're the folks that are supporting our community. They're the folks that are giving back, they're our leadership, they are our future.”
The DACC provides value to businesses by providing them with services to grow and achieve their potential. Starting in 2020, the DACC has helped keep its members and the wider business community abreast of changes concerning government relief efforts, including the popular Paycheck Protection Program, connected them to pertinent resources, and helped them with loan applications.
Recently, Mitchell said the DACC has been working with the governor’s office on the workforce shortage issue in addressing unemployment fraud, working with other state and local entities on helping local businesses find and train workers, and continuing to help bring economic development opportunities to the area.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.