Dothan Business Hall of Fame announces 5 inductees

Five honorees will be inducted into the Dothan Business Hall of Fame during the 2022 Banquet and Induction Ceremony in April.
The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday the chosen laureates: Mark Culver, Houston County Commission chairman; David “Mit” Kirkland, Scenic Cable Network & Productions; Dr. Press Thornton Jr., Press Thornton Future Masters Golf Tournament; Samuel Mason Torrence, Couch Construction Company; and Hugh Ward Wheelless Jr., Wheelless Development & Realty.
Thornton, Torrence, and Wheelless are being honored posthumously.
Established in May 2011 by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Dothan Area Young Professionals, the Dothan Business Hall of Fame’s mission is to pay recognition to local business leaders who have made an impact on the community by promoting the free enterprise system of entrepreneurship, civic leadership, philanthropy and humanitarianism toward their fellow citizens.
“Individuals selected for the Dothan Business Hall of Fame are the best of the best!” Dean Mitchell, DACC executive director, said. “Their business acumen, commitment to community, and strong character helped lay the foundation for the great community we call home. Congratulations to them and their families, and cheers to a great event!”
The public is invited to attend this event on Tuesday, April 12, at Calvary Baptist Church beginning at 6 p.m. Individual tickets for the event are $65.
Table sponsorships are available for $650 and include one reserved table (seats eight), recognition in the event program, event signage, and corporate table signage. Half-table sponsorships are available for $325 and include four reserved seats and corporate table signage. A limited number of premier sponsorship opportunities are also available that include additional marketing and event specific benefits.
For more information, to purchase tickets or to be a sponsor, contact Amanda Burns at (757) 377-9535 or aburns@dothan.com.