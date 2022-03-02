Dothan Business Hall of Fame announces 5 inductees

Five honorees will be inducted into the Dothan Business Hall of Fame during the 2022 Banquet and Induction Ceremony in April.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday the chosen laureates: Mark Culver, Houston County Commission chairman; David “Mit” Kirkland, Scenic Cable Network & Productions; Dr. Press Thornton Jr., Press Thornton Future Masters Golf Tournament; Samuel Mason Torrence, Couch Construction Company; and Hugh Ward Wheelless Jr., Wheelless Development & Realty.

Thornton, Torrence, and Wheelless are being honored posthumously.

Established in May 2011 by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Dothan Area Young Professionals, the Dothan Business Hall of Fame’s mission is to pay recognition to local business leaders who have made an impact on the community by promoting the free enterprise system of entrepreneurship, civic leadership, philanthropy and humanitarianism toward their fellow citizens.