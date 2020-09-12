Dothan businessman elected chairman of Alabama Commission on Higher Education

Dothan businessman Charles D. Buntin has been elected chairman of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education. Buntin was appointed to the Commission in 2015.
Buntin assumes the leadership reins during one of higher education’s most challenging times. State funding had been on the increase helping institutions to recover from the 2008 recession, but the coronavirus pandemic has again challenged institutional enrollments, budgets, auxiliary revenue and most importantly threatened the health of employees and students.
“As the coordinating board for public higher education in Alabama, I pledge to continue to work with our institutions throughout this pandemic to maintain the highest level of excellence for Alabama’s students,” said Buntin. “Earlier this year, our colleges and universities proved their resilience to a changing work environment by successfully transitioning to online learning.”
Buntin holds an undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Alabama and a Graduate Realtor Institute designation. He is a shareholder/Realtor with Tom West Company.
He is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Alabama, a former chairman of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, and a current member of the Houston County-Dothan Rotary Club.
