Dothan Cracker Barrel could soon be serving beer, wine with Southern-style entrees

Restaurant-goers could soon have the option to order a mimosa with their Chicken n' Dumplins at Cracker Barrel’s Dothan location.

Dothan is one of roughly 600 Cracker Barrel locations expected to add an assortment of beer and wine to its menu, according to a statement from Cracker Barrel media relations.

Cracker Barrel, headquartered in Tennessee, has already initiated an application for a retail liquor license with the city of Dothan.

Over 230 locations participated in a beer and wine program to test whether more people would dine out at a Cracker Barrel instead of another restaurant if they could enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

“Well prior to the pandemic we began testing this program in response to strong feedback from our guests that these beverages were something they wanted,” a media statement said. “Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote – that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal – especially during weekend dinner.”