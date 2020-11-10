Dothan Cracker Barrel could soon be serving beer, wine with Southern-style entrees

Restaurant-goers could soon have the option to order a mimosa with their Chicken n' Dumplins at Cracker Barrel’s Dothan location.
Dothan is one of roughly 600 Cracker Barrel locations expected to add an assortment of beer and wine to its menu, according to a statement from Cracker Barrel media relations.
Cracker Barrel, headquartered in Tennessee, has already initiated an application for a retail liquor license with the city of Dothan.
Over 230 locations participated in a beer and wine program to test whether more people would dine out at a Cracker Barrel instead of another restaurant if they could enjoy an alcoholic beverage.
“Well prior to the pandemic we began testing this program in response to strong feedback from our guests that these beverages were something they wanted,” a media statement said. “Our guests have told us that offering beer and wine would reduce the veto vote – that is, those guests who would choose Cracker Barrel for a given dining occasion, but ultimately go elsewhere because they would like to have a beer or a glass of wine with their meal – especially during weekend dinner.”
Guests reacted positively to the addition of alcohol, including mimosas, to menus at test sites as indicated during the company’s mid-September earnings call. The company expects to roll out the program to around 600 locations, including Dothan, by the end of the July 2021 and expand the variety of offerings.
“We look forward to offering guests in Dothan, Alabama, additional choice that enhances their enjoyment and a new way to celebrate special occasions soon,” the statement continued.
City commissioners will consider the request at its next meeting starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday after a public hearing, though there doesn’t seem to be much cause to deny the application considering the number of restaurants in near vicinity that serve alcohol to customers, including Longhorn Steakhouse and Newk’s Eatery.
Dothan’s Cracker Barrel general manager said that it would likely be a few months after the application is approved for the restaurant to begin serving alcohol.
Cracker Barrel was established on Sept. 19, 1969, in Lebanon, Tennessee. The company has more than 660 locations in 45 states.
