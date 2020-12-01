Dothan Downtown Christmas Festival features elves, Nutcracker characters, tree-lighting ceremony

Dothan’s annual Christmas Festival is bringing elves, S’mores, ornament-making and Santa to downtown this Saturday for an evening packed with old and new traditions the whole family can enjoy.

Jamie Bienvenu, executive director for the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the authority is partnering with the city of Dothan for the first time for a come-and-go style event.

“We wanted to try to provide something that’s family-friendly, fun, and outdoors that you can come and go at your own leisure,” Bienvenu said.

A free-play zone in the clock tower parking lot (Pioneer Park) at the corner of Foster and Troy streets will have inflatables, carnival rides and other attractions starting at 3 p.m. The 200 block of North Saint Andrews Street will be blocked off to provide a safety net for the play area and provide a route for a little train.

Live music will also be ongoing from 3-6 p.m. in the same area.

Bienvenu said some activities were eliminated this year, such as the bungee-jumping and zip-line, but other attractions are new this year.

After a matinee performance of the Nutcracker nearby, some of the main characters from the play will visit Pioneer Park.