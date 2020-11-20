 Skip to main content
Dothan exhibits growth with $1.7 million surplus in new fiscal year's sales tax revenue
Dothan exhibits growth with $1.7 million surplus in new fiscal year's sales tax revenue

City of Dothan

As governments elsewhere buckle under the weight of pandemic-induced shutdowns and uncertainties, Dothan continues to show evidence of economic growth.

After only a month into the city’s new fiscal year, Dothan collected $1.7 million more in sales tax revenue than it budgeted for the month of October.

In October, the city of Dothan’s finance department collected $6,934,843 in sales and use tax revenues, which reflect September sales. That amount is nearly $1.1 million or 15.7% more than it collected in October of 2019.

That increase comes from three subcategories that fared better this year than this time last year.

Collections from general sales and use tax were 18% higher, automotive sales tax were 12.5% higher, and machines and manufacturing tax were 600% higher. However, farm and agriculture tax collections were 10.8% lower than this time last year.

Though city officials typically budget conservatively, October marks the fifth month in a row that tax collections were more than $500,000 above anticipated amounts.

Lodging tax collections, however, continue to fall behind. While some sports tournaments have started to attract more out-of-towners to Dothan, the local tourism industry continues to suffer from lack of travelers.

In October, there was an 18.1% budget shortfall after the city collected $240,139 in lodging taxes, which was $84,631 less than officials predicted before the pandemic took hold. However, October has been the best month for lodging tax collections since March of this year.

