Dothan flights stay steadily high with summer travelers

Flights at the Dothan airport are holding steady a year after travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic began to lift, but a fourth connection flight will remain suspended until early next year.

In July 2021, there were 3,788 enplanements from the Dothan Regional Airport versus 722 in the same month last year when travel restrictions were eased, but people were still nervous to fly.

“I think it’s a testament to our airlines and airport systems and our increased ability to clean and disinfect buildings and airplanes,” Adam Hartzog, executive director the Dothan Regional Airport, said.

Hartzog said enplanements are still about 75% of where they were pre-pandemic, especially since Delta Airlines halted a fourth Dothan-to-Atlanta connection after the holidays. Delta informed Hartzog the fourth flight will be restored in January or February of next year.

Prior to the pandemic, Delta intended to add a fifth flight, but that initiative has been suspended indefinitely.

“We see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Hartzog said. “We appreciate everyone trying to use Dothan, and we continue to offer a safe, clean environment and look forward to offering a fourth flight as possible.”